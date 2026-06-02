Today, Tuesday, June 2, brings moderate rain throughout most of the day, with temperatures about 18°C. Showers persist early on but may ease slightly by evening, making for a damp forecast overall.
Tomorrow continues the wet conditions, featuring moderate rain with intermittent lighter spells. Temperatures near 17°C keep things mild, though persistent drizzle remains likely, so it’s another day of unsettled weather.
Thursday remains showery, as patchy rain pops up at intervals. Conditions stay cool, with temperatures hovering near 16°C. Occasional bright breaks might appear, but clouds and passing showers still dominate the forecast.
Friday offers more sunshine, though some patches of rain could return. Temperatures about 16°C add a fresher feel, while breaks in the clouds let a little warmth filter through. Occasional drizzle might still appear, but it should be less intense than earlier in the week.
This weekend brings a return to heavier rain, with moderate downpours possible and temperatures near 16°C. Conditions could stay unsettled, so keep an eye out for bursts of rain across the area. Check conditions in Haslemere for the latest local details, as showers might vary around town.
Expect unsettled skies for these days ahead, with frequent rain in the picture. Sunny intervals are possible at times, but wet spells remain likely. Temperatures hover around the mid-teens, ensuring it stays on the cooler side. Stay tuned for more updates as the forecast evolves without straying from these showery patterns. Occasional gusts could also appear, but calm moments may still provide brief relief.
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