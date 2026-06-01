Today, Monday, June 1, in Haslemere sees clear skies at the start and patchy rain appearing later. Temperatures near 18°C during the day and about 9°C overnight. Clouds build by afternoon, with light drizzle possible. A brisk breeze might pick up, a cool feel through the evening. Conditions stay mild.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and the possibility of thunder. Temperatures reach near 19°C, with morning levels about 12°C. Showers could linger into midday, before easing late afternoon. Another burst of lighter rain may develop early evening, but sunny breaks appear later. Winds stay moderate, ensuring occasional gusts. Thunder remains likely.
Wednesday sees patchy clouds early on, with rain emerging by afternoon. Temperatures hover near 18°C, dropping to about 10°C overnight. Occasional downpours may occur, though brighter spells could appear briefly. Winds strengthen at times, adding a breezy element. Rainfall tapers off late, leaving scattered clouds behind. Patchy showers remain possible.
Thursday stays mostly overcast, featuring patchy rain at intervals. Temperatures peak near 17°C, while early readings rest about 11°C. Light showers appear during the morning hours, easing slightly toward midday. Another chance of drizzle returns by the afternoon, but breaks in the clouds might emerge. Gusts remain moderate. Winds shift.
Friday offers a mix of light rain and occasional showers. Temperatures rise near 19°C, dipping to about 10°C in the early hours. Drizzle may linger through midday, followed by steadier rainfall. Some dryness arrives late afternoon, although passing bursts of rain stay possible. Breezes occasionally gust, completing this week’s outlook.
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