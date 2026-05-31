Today, Sunday, May 31, in Haslemere sees morning clouds with patchy rain in the afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C keep it mild, making this weather forecast a mix of grey skies and light drizzle.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, featuring further showers and temperatures about 19°C as the day progresses.
Tuesday turns wetter, with heavier rainfall likely and highs close to 18°C bringing a soggy local forecast.
Wednesday continues the damp pattern, offering occasional rainfall and readings near 16°C under mostly cloudy conditions.
Thursday is similar, sticking with showery spells and peaks around 16°C. This weekend seems likely to stay cool, with generally cloudy skies.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.