Today (Wednesday, June 3) brings thick clouds and patchy rain that might drift into light drizzle by midday. Showers develop occasionally, with a slight chance of clearer spells in the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C keep it fairly mild. Conditions remain damp, but no heavy downpours are expected.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain from morning onward, producing a soggy outlook throughout much of the day. Light showers could continue into the evening, and cloud cover remains thick. Temperatures about 17°C maintain mild conditions despite the wet environment. Occasional breaks are possible, though consistent rain will likely dominate.
Friday features cloudy skies with patchy rain nearby, switching to light showers by late morning. Temperatures near 16°C feel manageable, but dampness lingers. Some dryness could emerge briefly after midday, yet drizzle may return later on. Winds stay moderate, keeping conditions breezy without causing too much disruption.
This weekend begins on Saturday with intervals of patchy rain and light drizzle. Conditions stay unsettled, and breezes could pick up at times. Temperatures about 15°C provide a cooler feel, though not uncomfortably chilly. Occasional bursts of rain appear likely, but some short breaks in the clouds remain possible.
Sunday should turn drier, with fewer signs of rain and a slight chance of drizzle appearing later. Temperatures near 17°C indicate a mild finish to the week. Overcast skies may linger, but brighter spells could develop. Haslemere is also expected to experience similar weather, keeping local conditions consistent overall. Evening breezes might persist gently without gusts around the region.
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