Today, Saturday, June 6, in Haslemere looks rainy with conditions staying wet through the afternoon. Showers may linger into the evening, with temperatures near 15°C and blustery winds adding a cooler feel. Gusts could reach over 25 mph, making conditions breezy throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain making an appearance early on, but drier spells might break through later. Temperatures about 18°C could offer mild warmth, though passing clouds remain likely. A small chance of drizzle persists, so expect changing skies as dusk approaches. Light breezes should bring occasional relief from humidity.
Monday carries more unsettled conditions, with patchy rain popping up at times. Afternoon highs near 16°C should feel fresh, especially under occasional cloud cover. Intervals of lighter showers could dot the day, but brief sunny breaks may emerge before nightfall. Winds might pick up briefly later in the afternoon.
Tuesday continues the trend of mixed skies, featuring moments of overcast and occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 16°C should remain fairly comfortable, though a few heavier showers might develop. Overnight skies turn partly cloudy, hinting at the potential for calmer weather heading into midweek. A gentle breeze may help clear any lingering drizzle by late afternoon.
Wednesday sees the possibility of further light rain, with the chance of scattered showers. Temperatures near 17°C may encourage a milder feel, but keep an eye out for on-and-off rainfall. Occasional clear spells could create a welcome break in the damp pattern. Winds remain moderate, but rain could intensify briefly under darker clouds.
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