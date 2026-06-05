In Haslemere today, Friday, June 5, patchy rain might linger, though temperatures near 16°C are expected by midday. Occasional sunny spells could brighten the afternoon, but a stray shower might appear later on. Breezy winds could pick up now and then, leaving the evening slightly cooler around 9°C.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain throughout, with temperatures about 16°C and breezy conditions. Heavy bursts might occur early on, possibly easing in the afternoon. Evening hours could still feature spells of drizzle, making it cloudy overnight near 10°C.
This weekend looks drier at times, with patchy rain near 18°C on Sunday. Morning mist may lift, allowing some sun, but a quick shower could roll through anytime. Later in the day, skies might stay mostly cloudy, dropping to about 9°C overnight.
The start of next week indicates moderate rain about 17°C. Drizzle could persist through midday, with heavier pockets forming into the late afternoon. Winds may strengthen slightly, keeping things feeling cool, then taper off by nightfall, bringing mild conditions near 9°C.
Further into the week, temperatures near 16°C accompany patchy rain, with occasional sunny intervals. Light showers may continue sporadically, but skies could clear later on. Nights might turn chilly, dipping to about 7°C. A gentle breeze could remain, ensuring conditions feel comfortable without extreme changes. Occasional breaks in the cloud could lead to a pleasant end to the day. Beyond that, the pattern stays changeable, with more scattered showers possible. However, nothing indicates any severe or disruptive weather developing midweek just yet.
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