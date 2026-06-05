Further into the week, temperatures near 16°C accompany patchy rain, with occasional sunny intervals. Light showers may continue sporadically, but skies could clear later on. Nights might turn chilly, dipping to about 7°C. A gentle breeze could remain, ensuring conditions feel comfortable without extreme changes. Occasional breaks in the cloud could lead to a pleasant end to the day. Beyond that, the pattern stays changeable, with more scattered showers possible. However, nothing indicates any severe or disruptive weather developing midweek just yet.