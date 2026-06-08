Today, Monday, June 8 promises patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Early hours remain cloudy, but there might be glimpses of sun later. Temperatures near 16°C and dropping to about 8°C tonight. Light showers look likely in some spots, yet a few brighter intervals could sneak through. Haslemere should see patchy conditions persist through much of the day.
Tomorrow expects misty mornings and patchy drizzle tapering off by midday. The afternoon may feel slightly cool, with temperatures hovering near 16°C again. Skies might stay mostly grey, though passing light rain is possible. Conditions look calmer at night, as any lingering showers gradually lose steam.
Wednesday offers a clearer start and temperatures about 16°C. Clouds roll in by midday, potentially bringing short-lived rain. Sunny spells could pop up now and then, but heavier downpours seem less likely later on. Evening should remain mild, with limited drizzle and breezes staying modest.
Thursday might see moderate rainfall mainly during midday. Mornings begin close to 7°C, rising to roughly 15°C. Cloud cover looks heavier, and rain could intensify by lunchtime. Short breaks are possible later, but showers may linger into dusk. Overnight temperatures settle near 8°C, keeping things fairly cool.
Friday brings overcast skies early, but temperatures about 22°C hint at slightly milder weather. Occasional drizzle could surface, although longer drier spells look likely by afternoon. Late in the day, brighter intervals are possible, signifying gentler conditions ahead. This weekend appears warmer overall, with any rain more scattered and skies opening up for sunnier moments.
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