Today in Haslemere, Friday, June 12, begins grey with overcast skies dominating the morning hours. A few light rain patches could appear, but the overall chance remains low. By midday, clouds should persist though bursts of sun might break through later. Breezes remain moderate, and temperatures hover about 20°C during the warmest part.
Tomorrow clears up quickly after early fog, leading to bright sunshine most of the day. The morning may feel slightly cool at about 9°C, but conditions warm steadily into the afternoon. Skies stay clear, with barely any sign of drizzle. Winds blow gently, and temperatures sit near 20°C by late day.
Sunday begins with partly cloudy skies that keep the morning light moderate. Fog is unlikely, and rain seems minimal, offering another pleasant spell. The day feels mild around 18°C, and any passing cloud should not linger long. Gentle breezes continue, creating comfortable conditions from morning until dusk.
Monday turns sunny once again, with morning temperatures about 8°C rising steadily. By midday, the air feels warm and dry, hovering near 20°C. No rain is expected, and skies remain clear, offering plenty of daylight. Winds stay light, keeping the atmosphere calm as the day progresses.
Tuesday features a few scattered clouds but mostly settled weather, continuing the week’s calm pattern. Morning hours may feel quite mild, and afternoon conditions look comfortable with temperatures hitting about 20°C. The chance of showers remains minimal, so a dry spell dominates. Winds stay gentle throughout, ensuring a relaxed wrap to these days.
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