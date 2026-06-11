Today, Thursday, June 11, in Haslemere brings a mix of mist and patchy rain with mostly overcast skies. Temperatures near 16°C are expected, and light drizzle may appear now and then. This weather forecast points to mild breezes, making conditions somewhat damp, though short brighter spells might emerge later.
Tomorrow holds overcast spells early on, possibly followed by drier moments and brief patches of rain. Temperatures near 21°C are anticipated, with a gradual warming trend boosting the daytime feel. Skies may clear a bit in the afternoon, letting in more sunshine according to the local weather forecast.
The weekend kicks off with plenty of sun on Saturday. Temperatures about 22°C are expected, and the sky looks generally clear. Early morning fog might appear, but conditions should remain mostly dry throughout the day. This forecast indicates a warmer spell, likely staying bright well into the evening. Sunny weather might linger briefly overall.
Another bright day arrives on Sunday, with temperatures near 22°C again. Fog could linger in the early hours, but sunshine is expected to dominate. Minimal chance of rain means a fine day under mostly clear conditions, continuing the pleasant run of weather. Winds stay light as conditions remain stable.
Next week begins under partly cloudy skies, as Monday sees mild breezes with temperatures near 20°C. Clouds might gather at times, though rain remains minimal. A cooler morning is expected, followed by a comfortable afternoon in line with the forecast, bringing this run of moderate conditions to a close.
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