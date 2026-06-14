Today is Sunday, June 14, featuring partly cloudy skies with plenty of sun over Haslemere. Temperatures near 20°C will form in the afternoon, falling to about 8°C overnight. Light winds keep things calm, and the chance of rain is minimal. Conditions stay bright for a comfortable local weather forecast.
Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 19°C and lows about 10°C. Rain is unlikely, but clouds could linger through the afternoon. Light breezes offer mild air, so conditions should feel fairly comfortable. Sunshine might break through at times, delivering a brief weather update of brightness in the local forecast.
The next day sees temperatures rising to about 23°C with clear skies. Tuesday should stay bright, with minimal clouds and no rain likely, and mild nights are expected. A gentle breeze keeps conditions comfortable as the day progresses. This daily weather forecast suggests a warm, sunny stretch continuing into midweek.
Midweek conditions remain partly cloudy with highs near 23°C. Wednesday could see occasional cloud cover, though rain seems unlikely. Stronger breezes might appear later, but overall weather stays pleasant. Temperatures hover about 12°C at night, ensuring mild conditions after sunset. This update points to breezy moments, continuing the warm trend.
The following day sees cloudy conditions with possible sunny breaks. Thursday could reach about 24°C, offering another dose of warmth. No rain is expected, and nights remain around 13°C. This local forecast extends into the weekend, hinting at pleasant conditions in the weather outlook and stable temperatures for many days ahead.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.