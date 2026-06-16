Today, Tuesday, June 16, brings partly cloudy skies and early morning mist in Haslemere. Temperatures about 23°C create a comfortable setting, with only a minor chance of light rain. Conditions should stay largely dry into the evening, featuring occasional cloud cover and a mild night.
Tomorrow looks overcast for much of the day, with possible brief cloud breaks by afternoon. Temperatures hover near 23°C again, maintaining a similar feel. Spotty drizzle might appear, but it’s unlikely to linger. As night falls, expect mist to form, but the overall forecast remains mostly calm.
On Thursday, clearer skies dominate, delivering about 24°C in the afternoon. Early fog could greet the morning, yet sunshine is set to shine through once it clears. Light clouds might drift by later, though no significant rain is anticipated. Expect mild evening conditions under partially starry skies.
Friday promises a surge in sunshine, pushing temperatures close to 27°C. Any morning haze should clear quickly, leaving a bright day for most hours. Showers seem unlikely, so conditions remain clear. A gentle breeze could pass through by late evening, keeping things pleasant as night approaches.
This weekend brings Saturday with occasional patchy rain and intervals of sunshine. Temperatures about 24°C keep the day warm, with only brief damp spells likely. Light breeze might accompany any fleeting showers, and sunlight could still peek through, offering extra bright spots. Conditions may settle later, leading to calmer skies into the evening. Overall, a slightly mixed but generally mild day rounds off the week.
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