Today, Saturday, June 20, in Haslemere sees patchy rain early on, with skies turning clearer by evening. Temperatures near 24°C may feel mild, with morning lows about 15°C. A gentle breeze will keep conditions fairly pleasant as the afternoon progresses.
Tomorrow is set to remain sunny, with temperatures about 28°C during peak hours. Conditions look calm, and rain chances stay very low, making the day feel pleasantly warm from morning to dusk. Overnight lows could dip near 16°C, ensuring slightly cooler nights.
Warmer conditions follow on Monday, with patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 31°C. Skies remain mostly clear, though brief showers could appear in the late evening. Winds stay gentle, preventing any significant gusts. Early morning lows about 16°C keep the start of the day comfortable.
Even hotter air arrives on Tuesday, with temperatures about 32°C and just a small chance of rain. Sunshine dominates most of the day, creating bright conditions that linger into the evening. Light winds and lows near 18°C help maintain a mild overnight.
Heat continues on Wednesday, pushing temperatures about 35°C. Skies appear clear, offering sunshine for much of the day. No rain is forecast, and dryness may extend through the rest of the week. Afternoon heating could bring a summery feel, with minimal wind to break the heat. Morning lows about 20°C keep the temperature elevated, while the afternoon sun remains relentless. Extended data hints at similarly warm patterns persisting beyond midweek in coming days, with only slight chances for any shower relief.
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