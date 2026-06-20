Heat continues on Wednesday, pushing temperatures about 35°C. Skies appear clear, offering sunshine for much of the day. No rain is forecast, and dryness may extend through the rest of the week. Afternoon heating could bring a summery feel, with minimal wind to break the heat. Morning lows about 20°C keep the temperature elevated, while the afternoon sun remains relentless. Extended data hints at similarly warm patterns persisting beyond midweek in coming days, with only slight chances for any shower relief.