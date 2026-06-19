Tuesday looks sunny with a peak near 30°C and minimal rain chances. Conditions remain clear late, cooling to about 18°C. Local forecasts indicate continued warmth into the evening, with barely any cloud cover interrupting the bright sky. A calm breeze could provide light relief, but overall, the daily outlook highlights strong sunshine. This marks a steady trend of warmer weather, bringing a final day of mostly clear conditions before midweek changes arrive. Skies remain notably bright well into twilight.