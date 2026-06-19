Today, Friday, June 19, promises sunny skies in Haslemere with temperatures near 25°C and a small chance of rain. Evening remains clear, with lows about 14°C. Any stray shower is unlikely to persist, ensuring generally mild conditions.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy conditions with temperatures about 25°C. Rain remains unlikely, and overnight conditions drop to near 15°C. The daily weather forecast suggests comfortable breezes, maintaining a pleasant local climate for much of the day under partial cloud cover.
This weekend continues on Sunday with bright sunshine and temperatures near 29°C. Little rain is expected, ensuring a warm day. Drier air moves in, creating mostly clear skies throughout the afternoon and evening. Local weather charts point to steady sunshine across the region.
Monday brings a hint of patchy rain nearby, but extended dry spells are likely. Temperatures hover about 29°C, though a brief shower is possible in some areas. Skies may turn partly overcast at times, yet sunny breaks will offer uplifting daytime warmth. Conditions should remain fairly calm despite these occasional clouds.
Tuesday looks sunny with a peak near 30°C and minimal rain chances. Conditions remain clear late, cooling to about 18°C. Local forecasts indicate continued warmth into the evening, with barely any cloud cover interrupting the bright sky. A calm breeze could provide light relief, but overall, the daily outlook highlights strong sunshine. This marks a steady trend of warmer weather, bringing a final day of mostly clear conditions before midweek changes arrive. Skies remain notably bright well into twilight.
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