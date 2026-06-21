Today, Sunday, June 21, brings glorious sunshine with bright skies lasting into the evening. Local weather enthusiasts will notice temperatures hovering near 28°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 15°C overnight. Clear conditions continue throughout, creating a perfect setting for anyone watching the shifting skies after sunset. Crisp breezes remain.
Tomorrow offers even warmer weather, with the forecast pointing to sunny skies. Haslemere can expect midday temperatures about 30°C, briefly highlighting a hot spell before nighttime settles around 15°C. Gentle winds are likely, and the air remains dry, encouraging continued bright conditions throughout much of the afternoon and early evening.
The next day brings occasional clouds, although sunshine remains dominant. Tuesday should see highs roughly 31°C and lows near 17°C. Light breezes persist, ensuring a pleasant feel during daylight hours. Rain remains unlikely, keeping skies mostly clear and allowing for extended daytime brightness to continue well into the late afternoon.
Midweek sees a further rise in temperatures, nearing 35°C by midday. Wednesday’s weather will feel hot, with overnight figures near 20°C ensuring a mild start for early risers. Sunshine dominates from dawn to dusk, and any hint of cloud cover remains minimal, offering crystal-clear conditions for most of the day.
Later in the week, conditions turn even hotter, pushing temperatures close to 36°C. Thursday sees nighttime values hover about 21°C, so conditions remain impressively warm well after sundown. Bright skies persist from morning onward, with minimal chances of rain. Calm winds accompany the ongoing hot spell through to late evening.
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