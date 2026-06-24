Today, Thursday, June 24, brings unbroken sunshine with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures climb near 34°C, dropping to about 20°C once evening arrives. Clear skies should persist overnight, ensuring a warm breeze continues. These summery conditions look set to delight weather enthusiasts, encouraging a bright start to the day.
Tomorrow continues the heat, with temperatures near 36°C and lows settling about 19°C. Abundant sunshine takes centre stage, and no showers are expected to intrude. Haslemere enjoys more cloudless skies, sustaining the streak of warm weather. Breezes remain light, making conditions comfortable despite the soaring midday heat. No shifts are forecast.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, though extensive sunshine is still likely. Daytime peaks hit near 32°C, tapering to about 20°C overnight. The brief possibility of showers should not overshadow the warmth. Winds stay moderate, ensuring comfortable weather despite occasional clouds. Expect a gentle vibe as summer continues.
Sunday might see scattered rain, yet temperatures reach near 27°C. Overnight cooling to about 16°C offers some relief. Clouds appear more frequently, but sunshine manages to break through at times. Light breezes continue, and the overall feeling remains moderate in comparison to earlier scorching days. No major downpours are predicted.
Monday wraps up the forecast with partly cloudy skies and temperatures peaking about 24°C. Cooler air descends by night, settling near 14°C and bringing a refreshing change. Rain barely features, so dryness prevails for most of the day. Light winds round out a relatively calmer finale to this weather spell.
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