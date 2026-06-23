Today, Tuesday, June 23, brings mostly sunny skies with the occasional possibility of light rain early on. Temperatures near 31°C in the afternoon and about 17°C overnight. A gentle breeze keeps conditions comfortable. The local weather forecast indicates bright conditions dominating the daytime hours.
Tomorrow stays scorching under clear skies as temperatures push near 35°C and hover about 21°C at night. No rain is expected, so the forecast remains ideal for those seeking sunshine. The air could feel slightly more humid, adding extra warmth to the daytime weather.
Expect more intense early summer heat on Thursday, with daytime temperatures near 35°C and about 18°C overnight. Sunny spells dominate, although a faint chance of rain lingers late in the evening. Breezy conditions may develop, potentially offering respite from the strong sunshine during peak hours.
Friday’s forecast suggests slightly cooler conditions, with highs about 32°C and lows near 20°C. Patchy rain could make a brief appearance, but long sunny stretches remain likely. The breeze should pick up at times, ensuring fresh air filters through, helping the region maintain comfortable weather overall.
This weekend sees a shift toward milder weather, with 26°C forecast and overnight lows about 16°C. Patchy rain might occur, though plenty of sunny intervals are expected. Conditions should feel more moderate, creating a pleasant break from the higher temperatures earlier in the week. Haslemere remains an excellent spot to experience these changing conditions. Lighter breezes continue, encouraging a relaxed atmosphere without the intense heat experienced on previous days. Expect mildness.
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