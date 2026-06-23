This weekend sees a shift toward milder weather, with 26°C forecast and overnight lows about 16°C. Patchy rain might occur, though plenty of sunny intervals are expected. Conditions should feel more moderate, creating a pleasant break from the higher temperatures earlier in the week. Haslemere remains an excellent spot to experience these changing conditions. Lighter breezes continue, encouraging a relaxed atmosphere without the intense heat experienced on previous days. Expect mildness.