Today, Saturday, June 27, in Haslemere promises bright sunshine with minimal rain chances in the evening. Temperatures near 28°C during the day will dip to about 16°C after dark. Light breezes will keep the warm atmosphere comfortable, making it a pleasant start to the extended stretch of summery conditions ahead.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy with occasional patchy rain lurking in general through the morning. Daytime temperatures about 24°C should still feel mild, while late-night figures near 12°C bring cooler air. Stronger gusts might blow through occasionally, but plenty of breaks in the clouds allow for decent sunshine later on too.
Monday looks sunny with minimal cloud cover heading into midday. Temperatures near 24°C keep things warm, dipping to about 8°C at night for a crisp finish. Light breezes continue, limiting any severe weather issues, and conditions remain mostly clear all round, ensuring another bright spell as the new week unfolds.
Tuesday remains partly cloudy, with only a chance of rain in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures near 24°C may drop to about 13°C overnight. Gentle winds accompany these mild conditions, allowing for comfortable outdoor moments, and any brief showers should be light through the late hours, preserving a generally pleasant outlook.
Wednesday finishes the week on a partly cloudy note, featuring temperatures near 24°C and a drop to about 13°C overnight. Occasional clouds might gather in the afternoon, but heavy downpours look unlikely. Gentle breezes should keep the atmosphere stable and comfortable, ensuring a calm end to these consecutive warm days.
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