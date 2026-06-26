In Haslemere, today, Friday, June 26, promises bright sunshine and a light breeze throughout the day. Temperatures about 33°C are expected, with overnight values near 20°C, creating a warm, dry, and comfortable atmosphere. The weather forecast suggests little to no rain, so skies look set to stay mostly clear overhead.
Tomorrow could see patchy rain, with daytime readings near 30°C and lows around 17°C. Although a few clouds may develop, the weather outlook still hints at occasional sunny spells. Some short showers might pass through briefly, but they are not expected to be too widespread.
This weekend sees a slight drop in temperatures, with daytime peaks about 24°C and overnight lows around 12°C. Patchy rain remains in the forecast, bringing brief damp spells mixed with scattered bursts of sunshine. Conditions should feel cooler than previous days, but there will still be generally pleasant weather periods.
Mostly sunny weather is expected Monday, reaching about 25°C by early afternoon and dipping to near 9°C overnight. Rainfall chances remain low, ensuring a dry day. Gentle breezes could make conditions comfortable, and the weather forecast points to clear skies dominating much of the period.
Cloudy conditions develop Tuesday, with maximum values around 25°C and minimums near 13°C. A minor chance of rain might develop in the late afternoon, although many should stay dry. Periods of sunshine are likely to break through the clouds, maintaining a blend of light and shade. Overall, conditions remain mild, offering a balance between daytime warmth and cooler evening air.
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