Today, Sunday, June 28, sees mostly sunny skies across Haslemere with a small chance of light rain early on. Afternoon conditions will stay bright, and temperatures about 24°C should keep things warm. Patchy clouds could drift by, but nothing major is expected. Overnight will feel noticeably cooler, dipping near 12°C.
Tomorrow brings more sunshine and calmer breezes. Temperatures near 24°C make it a pleasant day, with morning mist clearing quickly. No significant rain is likely, so sunny skies remain bright well into the evening. Nightfall may drop to about 9°C, offering a crisp and very clear end to the day.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy, but sunny spells dominate much of the time. Daytime temperatures hover near 24°C, making conditions comfortable. A brief spell of patchy rain could appear, though it should be quite minimal. Through late afternoon, skies stay bright. Evening lows settle about 14°C, ensuring very pleasant overnight conditions.
Wednesday should bring mostly dry weather with patches of early cloud. Temperatures about 26°C will feel warm, and any misty conditions in the morning are expected to clear. Clouds might linger at times, but sunny intervals look quite frequent. Later, expect a dip to near 12°C, keeping the night cool.
Thursday stays bright and sunny, with highs near 27°C offering a taste of early summer. Skies remain mostly clear, and rain chances look low. Breezes could pick up later, yet conditions stay warm. Overnight temperatures hover about 11°C. This weekend may see even higher readings as fine weather continues steadily.
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