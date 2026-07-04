It's a warm start to the week across Haslemere and the nearby villages, with cloudless skies and plenty of sunshine. As the day builds to the afternoon high, temperatures will reach around 26°C, feeling more like 22°C due to the gentle breeze.
The wind will be light, coming from the west, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors. With minimal rain expected, it's an ideal day to get out and enjoy the local parks and gardens.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will dip to a low of around 18°C, but it will still be a pleasant night to be out and about. The UV index will be high, so don't forget to pack sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the beautiful Surrey countryside.