Today, Wednesday, March 25, brings changing skies over Haslemere. Expect some morning snow that could feel intense at times, then turning to patchy rain by midday. Temperatures near 3°C early on will climb to about 7°C later in the day. Clear spells push in by evening, offering a calmer night.
Tomorrow maintains a chance of light rain through midday. Morning lows around 1°C gradually shift to about 9°C, with occasional short bursts of sunshine peeking through in the afternoon. Overall, conditions will feel slightly warmer yet still unsettled, so anticipate scattered patches of cloud and the possibility of brief showers.
Friday looks damp again, featuring patchy rain from late morning into early evening. Temperatures near 12°C suggest a slightly milder vibe, though the grey cover may linger. Short breaks of brightness may appear, but drizzly spells could pop up on and off throughout the day. Evening skies begin to settle.
Saturday welcomes a cooler start around 2°C, with the day struggling to surpass about 9°C. Expect a mix of sun in the early morning, though fleeting in places, and possible light drizzle in the afternoon. Conditions should improve briefly toward evening, paving the way for a clearer, quieter outlook overnight.
Sunday maintains a calm pattern, though clouds dominate much of the day. Afternoon readings hover about 10°C, with minimal chance of rain until late. Some partial sunshine could occasionally break through, but grey skies hold firm more often, keeping the day mostly subdued. Nighttime lows approach a rather chilly 1°C.
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