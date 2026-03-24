Haslemere is expecting changeable weather today, Tuesday, March 24, with patchy rain arriving near midday. Temperatures about 13°C keep things mild, though a breezy afternoon might bring the occasional light drizzle. Evening skies turn clearer, with near 7°C by nightfall. Overnight is mostly dry with calm conditions. Light winds persist.
Tomorrow sees colder air sweeping in, bringing heavy snow early on and temperatures near 7°C. A few spells of patchy rain linger into midday, followed by a sunny break. Overall, conditions stay chilly into the evening, dropping to about 3°C as skies start to clear. Breezes add to the chill.
Thursday remains cool, with patchy rain returning and temperatures about 8°C. Morning mist gradually lifts, revealing a few sunny intervals before clouds move in again. Midday sprinkles may appear, though the late afternoon looks calmer. After dark, values settle near 5°C under partly cloudy skies. Breezes keep the evening brisk.
Friday sees occasional patchy rain, with temperatures about 11°C. Overcast skies dominate early, but scattered showers are likely around midday. Sunny breaks could appear briefly, giving a hint of warmth before clouds return. Evening conditions turn damp again, dipping to near 10°C as gentle winds blow. Late-night drizzle remains possible.
This weekend brings fresh conditions, with Saturday offering morning sunshine and temperatures about 10°C. Lunchtime light rain showers might pop up, but clearer skies follow by late afternoon. As night falls, values slide close to 3°C, and brisk winds could spark a chill under mostly clear skies. Rain risk persists.
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