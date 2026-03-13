Police have dismantled drug supply networks across Hampshire during a week-long national crackdown on county lines activity.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary took part in the national County Lines Intensification Week from Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
The operation resulted in more than 2,000 arrests nationally, with 335 county lines shut down and almost 800 children safeguarded.
Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, officers disrupted 10 county lines, seized 21 deal phones, carried out 16 warrants and made 71 arrests.
Police also carried out 155 safeguarding interventions involving vulnerable people and young people, along with 50 stop-and-searches.
Officers seized Class A and B drugs, weapons and cash during the operation, working alongside partners including Border Force, the Metropolitan Police, Roads Policing Unit officers and neighbourhood enforcement teams.
County lines refers to organised criminal networks that move illegal drugs between areas using dedicated phone lines, often relying on violence, exploitation and the coercion of vulnerable people, including children.
The week of action was led by the National County Lines Coordination Centre, bringing together police forces, regional organised crime units, charities and local agencies.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary runs a dedicated team, known as Operation Monument, to tackle county lines activity.
Detective Sergeant Mark Brockman, from the Operation Monument team, said: “Officers have delivered outstanding results across the whole of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Thanks to the dedication of our teams and our strong partnerships with regional and national teams, we have disrupted dangerous criminal networks, safeguarded vulnerable people, and removed harmful drugs and dangerous weapons from our communities.
“County Lines activity causes immense damage to individuals, families and neighbourhoods. We will continue to relentlessly pursue offenders while working with partners to protect those exploited by these gangs.”
The operation also focused on missing children, exploitation prevention and building community resilience.
James Simmonds-Read, national programme manager at the Children’s Society, said: “Thousands of children go missing every year, and every hour they are away increases their risk of sexual abuse, violence and criminal exploitation, such as county lines.
“Too often missing children are being failed – their return home seen as the end of the ordeal rather than a chance to understand what led them to go missing and how they might be at risk of exploitation. These underlying reasons must then be tackled with ongoing, tailored support to stop them going missing again.
“County Lines Intensification Week is an opportunity, not only to disrupt ongoing exploitation but also to identify young victims and protect them from future harm.”
Detective Chief Inspector Shula Williamson, the force tactical lead for drug-related harm, said: “This week of action shows our commitment to tackling county lines and protecting the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
“We will continue to relentlessly target those who exploit vulnerable people and bring harmful drugs into our communities, while working with partners to safeguard those at risk.
“Members of the public are encouraged to report concerns about drug exploitation or suspicious activity via 101, online, or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
In the northern area, covering Basingstoke, Hart and Rushmoor, Test Valley and Winchester, officers uncovered a cannabis factory containing more than 300 plants.
Large quantities of cannabis and Class A drugs were seized and two suspects were charged with multiple supply offences.
A second warrant uncovered weapons, drugs, drug supply equipment and a potentially banned breed dog. A suspect linked to a drug line was charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin and remanded in custody.
In the eastern area, covering Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and East Hampshire, officers carried out targeted patrols, stop-and-searches and warrants.
In Portsmouth, police recovered Class A drugs concealed inside an ironing board, cash hidden in a pillowcase, multiple phones, weapons and a deal list after stopping and detaining a group.
Further arrests for possession with intent to supply followed proactive Roads Policing Unit stops which uncovered cocaine and cash, as well as disqualified drivers suspected of being involved in drug supply.
Officers also recovered 40 bags of suspected Class A drugs, a deal list and cash after stopping an erratic moped rider, who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Western area operations in the New Forest, Southampton, Eastleigh and the Isle of Wight saw officers make several arrests and drug seizures.
In the New Forest, a warrant uncovered a magnetic storage box hidden beneath a vehicle, leading officers to search a property where a safe key was concealed inside a teddy bear.
Police seized cannabis wraps and suspected crack cocaine, along with cash later confirmed for seizure under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
In Southampton, Roads Policing Unit and neighbourhood enforcement teams arrested a man linked to a deal line after recovering Class A and B drugs following a struggle as he attempted to escape.
Officers also located a 16-year-old missing from London and made several arrests for drug supply offences.
In Hedge End, a warrant led to the seizure of cannabis wraps, an imitation firearm, a taser and shotgun ammunition. The suspect was remanded in custody.
In Eastleigh, vehicle stops led to arrests for possession with intent to supply after officers recovered suspected cocaine and more than £1,000 in cash.
In Andover, a vehicle stop led to the seizure of a knife, drugs, a phone and 22g of suspected Class A drugs, resulting in an arrest for possession with intent to supply.
Winchester officers, supported by Border Force, seized several mobile phones linked to drug supply and recovered a large machete.
In Basingstoke, two men were arrested after officers recovered 100 individual bags of cocaine, cash and incapacitant spray. Another stop uncovered cash, cocaine and an axe.
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