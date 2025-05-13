At the Herald and Post head office in Farnham’s Old Court House, we’re used to the regular ring of the doorbell—whether it’s delivery drivers, loyal readers, or residents with a story to share.
But few visitors have travelled as far as the Smiths, who quite literally came from the other side of the globe.
Russell Smith, from Adelaide in South Australia, and his wife Jenny were holidaying in the UK when they dropped by our Union Street office during a visit to the hometown of his parents, Jeffrey and Sheila Smith.
The couple decided to visit the Old Court House as it previously housed Farnham’s original police station, where Russell’s mother Sheila spent her early years. Her father, Thomas Runnegar, was the town’s police superintendent.
Russell’s parents Jeffrey and Sheila were born in 1930 and 1931, and grew up in Farnham before migrating to Australia in 1958 under the so-called ‘Ten-pound Pom’ assisted passage scheme.
They settled in a new township called Elizabeth, created by the South Australian government and named after the late Queen Elizabeth II. Russell and his brother Craig were born and raised there, as were their own children.
Today, Sheila is 94 years old and lives in a care home in Gawler, South Australia. Russell and Jenny visit her every weekend, where she frequently shares stories of her childhood in Farnham.
While visiting the town, Russell was able to FaceTime his mother from the places where she grew up and lived, allowing her to see her childhood home once again.
Mr Smith said: “It has been both an emotional and joyful experience. It completes the connection of our family between the UK and Australia.
“To be able to show my mother the homes she grew up in and the areas where she played as a child has been rewarding. Not to mention the satisfaction of tracing my heritage.
“Farnham is full of history and stories that we have only scratched the surface of. We will be back.”
Sheila’s father, Thomas Runnegar, fought in World War I and was awarded the Military Medal. After the war, he joined the police force and rose through the ranks from constable to superintendent. He passed away on April 1, 1938, due to a stomach issue. A large funeral procession was held in his honour that month.
Photos of the funeral made the front page of the Farnham Herald, showing crowds gathered outside the Old Court House and in Gostrey Meadow. After his death, Sheila and her family had to leave the police station and moved first to a house on Tilford Road, and later to Firgrove Hill, Farnham.
Sheila had three brothers, all of whom served during World War II: Roy in the Merchant Navy, William in the RAF, and James in the Navy. Tragically, James was killed aged just 19 when the aircraft carrier HMS Courageous was sunk off the coast of Ireland by a German U-boat. His name is now immortalised on the war memorial in Gostrey Meadow.
Russell’s father, Jeffrey Smith, grew up on St James Avenue. His father, Frank Smith, was the caretaker of East Street School, which has since become a hub for children with disabilities, now known as the Challengers Playscheme & Preschool. Jeffrey had a brother, Roger, who is still alive and lives near Brighton, and a sister, Janice, who has since passed away.
When Jeffrey and Sheila married, the ceremony was held at St Andrew’s Church. During their visit, Russell and Jenny stopped by the church to re-enact the original wedding photograph—bringing their family’s story full circle.