Were you at Rowledge Primary School between 1956 and 1963? If so, it’s time for a reunion.
Elizabeth Mills (née Rowntree), Janet Lane (née Stanford) and Paul Hallett are trying to contact pupils from the time as they’re planning a reunion in Rowledge in October.
“We are planning to meet some time in the week beginning October 12, but it depends on which is the best date for people,” said Mrs Mills.
“Between the three of us we are working through photographs, trying to remember who is who.
“We have done well between us but there are a lot of people we cannot find.”
Among those still missing are Amanda Pemberton, the “very sporty” Benjamin and Jonathan Chiswick, and Tommy and Noel Attwood, whose father Lionel was the local bobby and cycled around the village.
Others include Angela and Timothy Poole, Vivien and Valerie Humphries – whose father, Alan, taught at Frensham Heights – Fiona Henniker, Mary Trusler and Dougal Simpson.
Mrs Mills would also like to find her primary school best friend Lorene Anderson and her brother Anthony, who lived in Holt Pound and had a budgerigar called Joey who could recite his address.
Elizabeth added: “At the time we didn’t have our own playing field so all our playing was done on the rec and we had to cross School Road in a crocodile.
“You can imagine how busy that road was – at least six cars an hour!”
Mrs Mills also remembers the outdoor toilets with big gaps under the door and heart-shaped holes which were the stuff of nightmares.
Those nightmares apart, she and her friends retain a “vast affection” for the school.
Anyone who was at the school during the period or is still in contact with some of the “missing” pupils is asked to email [email protected]
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