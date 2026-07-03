An 11-year-old Farnham schoolboy is set to appear in the new Harry Potter television series after being spotted by a talent agent while performing on stage.
Raf Thompson, a Year 6 pupil at St Peter's CofE School, was discovered by Agency4Kidz two years ago during a performance with Farnham-based performing arts group Showshack.
Since then, he has secured several acting roles, including playing a first-year Ravenclaw student in the new HBO Harry Potter series. which is due to be released in December.
Raf said learning to become different characters is what he enjoys most about acting.
"I really like meeting new people and adapting to the characters I play as well as feeling free and being able to express myself," he said.
"Thinking about how someone else would feel and react is so interesting."
Landing a role in one of the world's most famous fantasy franchises was a dream come true, he added.
"It felt like a dream. I couldn't believe that I got through because I've always wanted to act in Harry Potter," he said.
"I'd been to visit the Leavesden Studios for my 10th birthday a few months before and then auditioned but hadn't thought I would ever get a role.
"I felt so lucky to get the opportunity to film my favourite books and films and to shoot on the incredible sets. And obviously super excited to meet the amazing actors.
"Keeping it all a secret from my friends was very difficult, but luckily I'm one of four so could tell my siblings – although they had to stay silent."
Away from the television cameras, Raf has been sharing his experiences with younger children.
Last week he returned to his former 5th Farnham Beaver Scout group to give a presentation about acting before leading a drama session.
"Seeing Eagle, my old Beaver leader, was great as she had lots of questions to ask me about my acting," he said.
"I presented to the group and told them all about the roles I've played. Some of them came dressed as Harry Potter, which was epic.
"I had good fun teaching them some drama games and giving them advice about how to get into acting."
Alongside his professional acting work, Raf is currently playing the lead role of Rumplestiltskin in his Year 6 production of Grimm the Musical at St Peter's.
"It's my favourite role so far because I've never played a villain before and I'm really enjoying acting the evil behaviours," he said.
"Especially the wicked laugh!"
Raf encouraged other young people interested in performing to persevere.
"Dream big!" he said.
"I started by joining Showshack's performing arts session on a Saturday, so learning skills like acting, singing and dancing is important. I also do school holiday workshops there to gain more experience.
"I think putting yourself forward for roles – even small things in your drama lessons – is a good idea too for confidence. And always do your best to listen and ask questions. There is so much to learn."
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