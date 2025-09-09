A musical institution from Liss can rightly call itself the top brass after enjoying golden glory on the national stage.
Members of the Liss Band have every right to blow their collective trumpets as the outfit picked up the top award at the Bandamonium competition in Devon.
The brass band competition is growing in stature every year with 23 groups from across the UK taking part in the August event in Hatherleigh, near Okehampton.
Although they occasionally enter competitions like Challenging Brass in Addlestone, the Liss Band play for more pleasure than for accolades and recognition.
But they were still thrilled to win the adjudicator’s choice award at the showpiece with the band thrilled to put their East Hampshire home on the national map.
“It’s the second time we’ve taken part in Bandamonium as we did it last year and thought it was going to be a one-off as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations,” said Liss Band member, Phil Carline.
“I think this year’s was the fourth Bandamonium and the requirement is to put on a 20-minute show at pubs in and around Hatherleigh and north Devon. It’s a mystery why we wanted to go back, clearly.
“At one of the venues in Hatherleigh you get judged and there’s two competitions: there’s one headed by an adjudicator and there’s a public one.
“And we won the adjudicator’s competition and did really well in the public vote, too.”
Mr Carline added: “We were very proud to win the adjudicator’s competition because every single band is uniquely judged, whereas the people’s vote can be influenced. It was just brilliant to win.”
There was also a poignant blast from the past at the shindig in the South West as Bandamonium founder Tim Williams was himself once a member of the Liss Band.
It was great to catch up with Mr Williams with members sharing their memories of band’s 51-year history, as the group celebrated its golden anniversary last year.
While the Liss Band will remain an act that performs for pleasure, their success in Devon means they might chance their hand in further competitions.
Mr Carline said: “Competitions aren’t something we regularly do because we mostly play for the joy of it.
“But we’ve done competitions in the past, and we’ve co-organised one with Haslemere.
“We are looking, perhaps, to do another entertainment style competition next year along with Bandamonium again, especially now we’ve got a title to defend, but we’re not a serious competition band at all.”
It’s been a great couple of weeks for the Liss Band as they followed up their success with homecoming gigs at the Liss Forest Fun Day and the recent Beer and Music Festival at the Triangle Centre.
And while their search for a new home goes, the village should be proud of their musical marvels.
“It’s been good to put the village on the map,” said Mr Carline, adding: “it means a lot to represent Liss on a wider scale, let alone to win.”
