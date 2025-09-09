Scaffolding is up and work is set to begin on restoring the crumbling Victorian tower at St John’s Church in Hale.
At the end of July, it launched a final push to find the last £5,500 so that the stonemason could start in September.
Publicity brought forth a flood of donations meaning that Anstey & Stone, stonemasons, can begin work in the middle of the month.
The Revd Lexi Russell, rector of the church, said: “Thank you so much for the incredibly generous donations which have been made.
“They mean that a Hale landmark which has stood there for generations past will be standing for generations to come.
“We do know that because the church is old – it is 181 now – it is very likely that there will be more work needed and we will need more funds, so please, if you feel able, do continue to donate. And thank you all again for what you have done.”
Restoration work is expected to take six weeks to complete and should be finished by the end of October.
In the meantime, further fundraising events are in the calendar, including a concert of 60s music by popular Farnham band Out of the Shadows on the afternoon of September 27, starting at 2pm.
Tickets are £10 on the door or ahead of time – to guarantee entry – from Sue Lampard on 0759 695 3138.
