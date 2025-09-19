At Redcot Residential Care Home, run by charity Friends of the Elderly, the arrival of Bentley the Labrador is one of the highlights of the week.
His wagging tail, playful nature and calm temperament make him a firm favourite with everyone he meets.
Bentley is five years old and has been visiting Redcot for the past seven months with his owner – or, as the residents say, his ‘human’ – Helen Taylor-Bray, who also happens to be the home’s chef.
“The residents adore Bentley, so I bring him along with me to work as often as I can,” said Helen.
“He knows his way around Redcot, so as soon as we arrive, he wags his tail as if to say, ‘Have good day at work Mum, I’m off to spend the day with my friends,’ and off he trots to find his playmates.”
Over time, Bentley has built close friendships with several residents.
“Bentley loves all the residents, but it’s clear that he does have a few special chums,” said Jan Daly, one of Friends of the Elderly’s regional directors.
“One of which is Susan Osbourne, who has been a resident at Redcot since 2022. She has a deep love of dogs as she used to be a professional breeder.”
“I love Bentley’s visits, he’s really cute and so intelligent – you could say he’s very ‘tail-ented’,” said Susan. “He really lights up the room as soon as he arrives and he keeps us all entertained until he goes home.”
According to staff, Bentley has a routine when he comes in.
“After he’s said goodbye to Helen, Bentley does like to make an entrance to make sure the residents know he’s arrived,” said activities coordinator Jenny Ryder.
“He’ll make a point of going straight into the lounge and saying ‘Hello’ to each resident. Once he’s sure he’s not missed anyone, it’s time for a gentle game of inside ‘Fetch’ followed by a little rest and lots of cuddles.”
His visits also spark lively conversations, with residents reminiscing about their own pets. Some even share film trivia, such as how Toto in The Wizard of Oz was originally called Terry, or how Lassie was first played by a male Rough Collie called Pal.
“Bentley enjoys seeing all the residents, he’d come to work with me every day if I let him,” said Helen.
“He has great fun being the centre of attention and is not happy when we have to leave at the end of the day – he dog-moans at me all the way home and can’t wait for his next visit.”
For residents and staff alike, Bentley is more than just a visitor – he’s part of the family.
“It’s lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when they see Bentley,” added Jan. “His tail doesn’t stop wagging and they do not stop smiling.”
