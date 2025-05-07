A popular tourist attraction near Farnham is set for a major upgrade following a £5 million funding deal with multinational bank HSBC UK.
Birdworld has secured the investment to support the development of a large, multi-purpose adventure play area within its existing grounds in Holt Pound.
The new 132,000-square-foot space is designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and encourage children’s development through a wide range of inclusive play experiences.
Key features will include an outdoor play area with a water play zone, spiral climbing nets, bridges, bird bath fountains, and water troughs, as well as an indoor play barn.
Accessibility is central to the design, with level pathways and play features suitable for all abilities, including wheelchair users.
The development is expected to generate the equivalent of seven full-time jobs and attract an additional 65,000 visitors per year. Birdworld anticipates a 70 per cent increase in turnover within two years of the launch.
Matt Hill, Development Director at Birdworld and Haskins Forest Lodge Farnham, said: “We want Birdworld to be a place of wonder and learning for all families, so we are extremely grateful to have the support of HSBC UK, who believed in our vision to bring this development to fruition.
“Together, we’re not only creating new opportunities for the community and our guests, but also securing a sustainable future for Birdworld, its animals and our team.”
Andy Farmer, Corporate Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: “This funding was a natural fit as it showcases how thoughtful investments can create meaningful impact. It’s rewarding to see the funding package facilitate a venture that combines community enrichment and business expansion. We look forward to seeing Matt and the team continue to drive the business forward.”
The project reflects Birdworld’s broader commitment to creating a more engaging, accessible, and family-friendly experience for all visitors.