The owner of a dog boutique who won a competition to bag a free unit at Brightwells Yard has handed back the keys – after sniffing out a new home in Aldershot.
Tails were wagging early this year when Caroline Burrows won the Brightwells “win a shop” competition.
But when her BBdogboutique finally opened its doors to customers in late July there were no celebrations at the development in Farnham – as the shop opened four miles down the road in Union Yard instead.
Her shop is the third unit to move in, joining Starbucks and Shakeaway with Rushmoor mayor Cllr Julie Hall and her dog, Teddy, both cutting the ribbon.
The tale is sadly familiar as her business joins the likes of M&S in looking for another home elsewhere after previously committing to the landmark development in Farnham. Ultimately, it was down to customer base with Caroline’s existing market being too strong.
She said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to win the shop at Brightwells rent free for a year.
“However, after much consideration Aldershot seemed the better option for myself.
“This was mainly due to having established a good customer base in Aldershot and Farnborough previously from attending their markets and the more affordable costs.
“Since we have opened the response from the local area has been fantastic with our soft play being fully booked most days as well as many customers visiting to purchase items in the shop.”
A spokesperson for Brightwells Yard said: “After careful consideration, BB Dog Boutique decided that they were unable to proceed with taking a unit at Brightwells.
“We offered a range of support options to help them with their transition, but ultimately, they felt it was not the right time for their business.
“We understand and respect their decision, and wish them every success.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.