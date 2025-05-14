Her interactive event, A Yard of Joy, will take place on Saturday, May 24, from 11am to 3pm, inviting people of all ages to take part in a joyful day of kite making and community spirit.
The mixed-media session, suitable for anyone from the ages of five upwards, will guide participants through the creation of their own unique kites. Once completed, the kites will be flown together in the green space at Brightwells Yard, offering a vibrant visual display and a moment of shared celebration.
The event is part of Kate’s ongoing #bright+/well project, which began during her residency at the New Ashgate Gallery in summer 2023. The project was made possible thanks to a bursary from DAiSY: Disability Arts in Surrey.
Kate said: “It's a wonderful opportunity to unleash your imagination and enjoy the mindful process of making something beautiful in our renowned craft town. I'm thrilled to be launching A Yard of Joy at the brand new Brightwells & Co."
"This event is all about bringing people together through creativity and the simple joy of making and flying a kite. It's a chance to connect with each other and experience the positive impact of art on our wellbeing."
Since the announcement of Brightwells & Co, Creative Space, the hub has received enthusiastic support from the local community, with many exciting events and workshops planned for the near future.
In the lead-up to the launch, students from the University for the Creative Arts have already been using the venue to host their exhibition, Possibly Real, Probably Not, which opened on Wednesday, May 7.
Brightwells Yard is inviting local residents, artists, and community groups interested in using the space for creative gatherings, exhibitions, or events to get in touch via their website: www.brightwells-farnham.com