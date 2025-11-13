RMD Care has been named ‘Micro Provider of the Year’ for its leadership, staff retention and consistent care, following a highly competitive judging process.
The award recognised the work of Bentley Lodge Care and Nursing Home in Bentley and Westlands Care Home in Four Marks, both operated by RMD Care and long valued within their communities.
The inaugural Andor Awards took place on the Dixie Queen paddle steamer on the River Thames, bringing together care and social sector workers from across the UK for a black-tie dinner and awards ceremony.
Abbas Merali, chief executive of RMD Care, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Bentley Lodge, Westlands and RMD Care. I’m so proud of all of the teams and this was a well deserved award.”
Helen Harkin, his colleague, said: “The evening shone the light on those who dedicate their lives to caring for others, from outstanding professionals in the social sector to unseen heroes working tirelessly in our communities.
“Care touches everyone at some point in their lives and it is essential that we support those who provide it. Care workers are the lifeblood of our communities yet are often undervalued and face immense pressure. Their dedication deserves recognition. Last night was a celebration of these people.
“This incredible recognition celebrates our commitment to excellence in care. We’re especially honoured to have been nominated for our staff retention as it is testament to the supportive culture we have driven together.”
RMD Care is a family-run care business operating for more than 30 years, running six homes across the south of England.
Many members of the RMD Care teams have worked for the organisation for decades, ensuring residents are cared for by familiar and trusted faces.
