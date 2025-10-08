An East Hampshire manufacturer has celebrated 40 years in business.
Silex Limited, which produces specialist silicone rubber products for industries including aerospace, automotive, rail and medical, was founded in October 1985 with a single unit at Broxhead Trading Estate in Lindford.
Four decades on, the company has expanded to four units there, three more at Bordon Trading Estate, a head office at the Chocolate Frog site in Oakhanger and a branch in Germany serving European customers.
The company now employs 65 local people and supplies businesses across the UK, Europe and worldwide. Its European base, established in 2020 following Brexit, has helped Silex maintain a competitive edge over other UK firms.
Staff marked the firm’s ruby anniversary with a gathering at The Royal Exchange in Lindford last week.
“Having been with the company for so long, I have seen a lot of changes,” she said. “Silex has been through three recessions, Covid and Brexit and has survived, probably because we supply to a variety of industries and have never restricted ourselves to just one single industry.”
Last year the firm was taken over by a small group of businessmen following the retirement of its former owners. Ms Peters said the change has given the business new momentum.
“Our ‘new’ bosses have made some great changes in the last 18 months and bring with them a range of skills, experiences and knowledge investing in new technology and ensuring that Silex will continue to thrive well into the future,” she said.
“I’m not sure I will manage to be here for another 36 years but I can tell you that Silex will continue to thrive for many years to come,” Ms Peters said.
Managing Director Ed Normanton is focused on encouraging new skills and opportunities across the workforce.
