The Last Post could be sounded at one of the oldest Royal British Legion branches in the world.
The Petersfield branch of the RBL is facing a battle for survival with a crucial meeting being called following the resignation of its chairman.
Options to form a new committee, to become a County Supported Branch, or to amalgamate with another will be considered by members at a Special General Meeting in the town hall at 7pm on Thursday, July 8.
But a fourth heartbreaking option will be considered – and that’s closure.
The Petersfield branch of the RBL was formed on July 19, 1921, just over two months after the Royal British Legion was established in London.
Along with the town council it plays a huge part in a host of military ceremonies in Petersfield, from events like the recent service in honour of WWI hero Commander Loftus Jones to the Remembrance programme and Poppy Appeal – which will not be affected.
But it’s no secret there’s been a push to attract new members with the Post running appeals on behalf of the group since its centenary less than five years ago.
The committee’s decision to hold a SGM to discuss the future of the branch also coincides with a decision by Cllr Chris Paige, previous mayor and current Petersfield RBL chairman, to stand down.
He wrote in a letter to colleagues the decision had “not been taken lightly” but hopes the move will lead to the short to medium continuation of the branch.
He cited personal reasons and work commitments in his letter, along with the increased difficulty of finding active members to “help sustain the branch effectively”.
He added: “I feel it’s in the best interest of the Branch to consider an alternative solution to what hopefully is a short to medium term issue.”
“As I’m sure members will appreciate, the SGM is quite significant, as Petersfield RBL is one of the oldest branches in the world, and I would hate to see it close.”
Of the four options that will be discussed on July 8, it has been stressed that closure is the “last resort”. It would mean that members consider the branch’s position to be irrecoverable, while a Membership Council would also need to give approval.
There would also be the issue of remaining branch funds, and the loss of “much-loved community asset” that helps the Armed Forces family and plays a huge role in the town.
Other options include the formation of a new committee, with a new branch chairman and secretary being voted in and new treasurer being appointed.
While amalgamation is an option, the likelihood has been deemed “low” as Petersfield and another branch would both have to agree, with new Standards being laid up.
The fourth is for Petersfield RBL to run as a County Supported Branch (CSB). While it would maintain the branch’s presence in the community, it would see its committee dissolved and funds transferred to a central Hampshire pot.
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