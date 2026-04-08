Life is sweet for a chocolate-making couple as they’ve brought a sublime new business to Bordon.
Mark & Hannah Raynor recently opened their Iced & Tempered artisan chocolate shop and workshop in The Shed as their growing operation needed a bigger base.
The family-run firm specialises in handcrafted chocolates and bespoke biscuits, combining high-quality ingredients with artistic design.
It also builds on the success of Sublime Chocolates that chocolatier Mark launched in his home kitchen in 2019, experimenting with flavours that quickly proved popular with friends and family.
Mr Raynor has more than 26 years of culinary experience to the business, having worked in top hotels, restaurants and the Royal Navy, where he cooked for heads of state.
His creations have resulted in national recognition and multiple Great Taste award with honours in 2020 and 2021 for flavours such as peppermint fondant, raspberry and liquorice, and hot honey.
Demand prompted Mr Raynor to relocate from Langrish, near Petersfield, to a larger premises in Bordon with the pair already planning for the future.
Hannah said: “We have been in business for about seven years but needed a bigger kitchen, so we are now here.
“There is a lot to look forward to in Bordon and we are just trying to get our name out there.”
The couple saw the potential in The Shed as they believe footfall and visibility will increase once Sainsbury’s and The Sergeant’s Mess are completed.
Iced & Tempered also runs chocolate-making and biscuit-decorating workshops for adults and children, offering hands-on experiences in artisan techniques.
Mrs Raynor said: “People can make around 28 chocolates in a three to four-hour session, focusing on the art and skill of chocolate making.”
The couple hope their new base will help establish the business as a key part of Bordon’s growing new town centre.
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