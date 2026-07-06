Homemade scones, lashings of cream and plenty of conversation were on the menu as the Fernhurst Hub welcomed residents and visitors to its annual Cream Tea, held to thank the community for its continued support.
The popular event saw guests enjoy homemade scones baked by the Hub's volunteer "A Team", while escaping the heat on one of the hottest days of the year.
Hub manager Liz Rawlings said the centre's success is built on the backing of local people.
"We hope that we reciprocate by supporting the community with a varied programme of events across the year," she said.
The Cream Tea has become a firm fixture in the village calendar, attracting both regular visitors and those passing through Fernhurst. Guests spent the afternoon chatting over refreshments, with the traditional debate over whether cream or jam should go on first providing plenty of light-hearted discussion.
"It's been great to see so many people coming together," added Ms Rawlings. "We wanted to offer something simple, warm and familiar – just as a way of saying thanks."
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