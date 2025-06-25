Fernhurst village is hosting its first-ever Jumble Safari on Saturday 12 July, raising funds for Fernhurst Primary School. From 10am to 2pm, residents across the village will open their front doorsteps to sell preloved bargains. Visitors can hunt for treasures while supporting a great cause.
Digital maps showing participating houses are available online at fofs-online.square.site, and hard copies can be picked up from The Fernhurst Hub.
Everyone is welcome to join in and support this community fundraiser.
