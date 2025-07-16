July’s speaker, Major Paul Whittle, delivered an engaging talk titled ‘The Lady with the Lamp’, uncovering the life and legacy of Florence Nightingale. Beyond her famous role in the Crimean War, Nightingale transformed nursing into a respected profession and influenced healthcare and hospital design—innovations that still hold significance today.
Major Whittle also shared insights into Nightingale’s family background and the modern-day Crimea, bringing a fresh perspective to a historic figure revered worldwide.
