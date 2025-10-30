The Fernhurst Hub showed off its community chops last week when the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Timothy Fooks, popped in for a visit — and he left thoroughly impressed.
Originally opened as an internet café in 2003, the Hub has now become the beating heart of the village, offering something for everyone, from language classes and ukulele lessons to wellness sessions, Bridge Club, music for tots, and the ever-popular Easter Egg Hunt (180 children attended this year alone!).
It’s not just fun and games, either. The Hub also provides vital support through initiatives like the Vicar’s Surgery, Carers & Friends gatherings, police drop-ins, and even a twice-yearly Repair Café. Seasonal fairs, craft workshops, and retail concessions make it a hub of creativity, while the team of volunteers ensures everything runs smoothly — a dedication recognised in 2020 with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
“Strong communities keep us well both in mind and spirit,” said Dr Fooks. “And, for more than twenty years, the Fernhurst Hub has proven itself to be a fabulous focus for this great village. It has a wonderfully welcoming atmosphere that brings everyone together, and the coffee is delicious. I am not at all surprised the Hub was a winner of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.”
“We were most grateful to Dr Fooks for his visit and to show him just how important we are to the community, and the community to us. We hope Dr Fooks will drop by for coffee and cake again, or even join one of our many activities. He will always find a warm welcome here,” said Liz Rawlings, Fernhurst Hub Manager.
Regular visitor John Beddard agreed: “I don’t know what we’d do without this place; it’s just wonderful. My wife and I come nearly every day and have made so many friends.”
