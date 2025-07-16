Magic has returned to Haslemere thanks to the spellbinding launch of Scarlett Redemption. Haslemere Bookshop hosted the launch of Scarlett Redemption on Saturday, July 12 — the first in The Legends of Evernyl trilogy by Bordon-based author Freedom Matthews. A young adult fantasy ideal for fans of Game of Thrones and Robin Hood, the novel has been praised as an “immersive reading experience.”
Freedom read excerpts, signed limited-edition copies, and raffled illustrations of her characters. Published by Jasami Publishing and Productions CIC in Glasgow, the author said she looks forward to returning to Haslemere for future events.
A small number of limited editions remain available at the bookshop. Standard paperbacks and ebooks are on sale at major retailers.
Follow Freedom’s writing journey on Instagram and TikTok: @freedommwrites.
