Seven walkers, three downs, and wall-to-wall sunshine – Easter Sunday couldn’t have set the scene better for Liphook Ramblers’ latest outing.
In April the group set off on a nine-mile adventure, beginning with the climb to the much-loved St Martha’s Church, famed for its sweeping views – on a clear day, you can spot up to eight counties. Spirits were high as they joined the North Downs Way, heading towards Newlands Corner for a well-earned pit stop.
Refuelled, the ramblers pressed on across Merrow and Pewley Downs, where stunning views opened up across Guildford, with the Cathedral standing proudly on the skyline.
A descent into town led to Guildford Castle, where the group paused for a picnic among vibrant spring blooms. The day ended on a tranquil note with a gentle stroll along the River Wey, narrowboats drifting past in the sunshine.
Fancy joining in? A new walking programme is launching this month, with routes to suit all abilities.
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