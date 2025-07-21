A team of determined charity fundraisers braved burning hot embers to raise money for Dementia Adventure—a charity that helps people with dementia reconnect with nature and lead more active, fulfilling lives.
Among those taking on the fiery challenge were Alastair Shanks, managing director of Right at Home, and the Revd Stella Wiseman of Badshot Lea and Hale Parish.
The fire walk, held at Right at Home’s headquarters in Runfold, aimed to raise both funds and awareness for the 900,000 people in the UK currently living with dementia.
The event was especially poignant for Ms Wiseman, whose parents, Tony and Diana, both lived with dementia in their later years.
“I’m amazed I did this!” she said. “There was a great camaraderie among us, and we’ve raised a lot of money for a fantastic charity.”
She thanked Liz Young from Right at Home and the team of volunteers who made the event possible.
“We can be quick to write off those living with dementia and assume they can’t enjoy life,” she said. “But I know from my family’s experience that this simply isn’t true.
“Dementia Adventure offers people the chance to go on supported holidays and get the most out of living in the moment. Also—firewalking doesn’t really hurt!”
So far, the team has raised £2,500 for the charity.
Dementia Adventure delivers nature-based experiences, supported breaks, and specialist training for families and professionals.
It also conducts community research, aiming to improve the quality of life for those affected by the condition.
Right at Home, which provides high-quality care and companionship to older people in their own homes, is a long-standing supporter of dementia-related causes and actively encourages community fundraising efforts such as this one.
