A man has been jailed for 15 years for raping a woman in Aldershot.
Steven Bull, 30, of Grosvenor Road, Aldershot, attacked and raped a woman in her 30s multiple times in 2021.
Salisbury Crown Court heard that Bull’s behaviour was violent and controlling. He slapped the victim’s face, punched her in the ribs, and hit her on her arms and legs. The assaults left her with black eyes and bite marks.
Following an investigation by police, Bull was arrested and charged. After a trial, he was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.
Detective Constable Graeme Calver, from Amberstone North, said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the victim in this case for her bravery and courage throughout the investigation.
“No one should have to feel in fear of their safety, and everyone should feel safe within our communities. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.
“I hope the victim is able to try and move forward and rebuild her life now he is in prison. Hopefully this result sends a clear message to those who commit violent and sexual offences — you will be pursued, we will catch you, and you will be dealt with robustly.”
Anyone affected by sexual abuse can contact police on 101. Support is also available from independent services listed at www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault.
