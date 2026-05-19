Two long-standing members of staff are stepping into the top job at Bohunt School, with Lucy Broad and Hannah Green named Co-Heads following a leadership change.
The school has confirmed the internal appointments come after the departure of current headteacher Randall Jull, marking what leaders have described as a smooth transition and a continuation of strong leadership from within the existing senior team.
Ms Broad, previously Assistant Headteacher, and Ms Green, formerly Deputy Headteacher, took up their new roles last week. Both have been key figures in the school’s leadership structure for a number of years and are already well known to students, parents, carers and staff.
In a joint statement, the new Co-Heads said they were proud and honoured to take on the role.
“We are delighted and honoured to be appointed as Co-Heads of Bohunt School. We are incredibly proud to be part of such a strong and supportive school community, and we look forward to working closely with students, staff, parents and carers as we begin this next chapter,” they said.
They added that their focus will be on ensuring stability while continuing to build on the school’s existing strengths.
“We are committed to maintaining the high standards and inclusive culture that Bohunt is known for, and to ensuring every student is supported to thrive both academically and personally.”
Neil Strowger, Trust Leader of Bohunt Education Trust, said: “I am thrilled to confirm this continuity in leadership for Bohunt School. Lucy and Hannah are exceptionally strong leaders and I have no doubt they will ensure that the School continues to build on its outstanding academic outcomes, broad curriculum offer, and inclusive ethos,” he said.
The school said the Co-Head model would help maintain momentum while supporting students through the next phase of its development.
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