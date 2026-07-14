The Petersfield Shakespeare Festival will feature two shows this year - The Shakespeare Revue and Macbeth.
The Shakespeare Revue, a witty and sparkling evening of sketches and songs inspired by the Bard, will be held in the barn at Wylds Farm in Liss from July 16 to 18.
From music hall to Monty Python, the audience will recognise iconic plays and characters given a new twist by brilliant writers and composers such as Cole Porter, Fry and Laurie, The Goodies, Dillie Keane, Sondheim, Victoria Wood, Maureen Lipman, Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Ned Sherrin, Ronald Harwood and Noel Coward.
In a near-future Britain after civil war, the leaders haven’t fallen, they’ve gone underground. Hidden deep in the countryside, stripped of technology, media and public scrutiny, they no longer wield power remotely but seize it by force.
In this raw, outdoor reimagining of Macbeth, ambition thrives in isolation, violence replaces policy and myth becomes currency.
As civilisation collapses, do people change or do they reveal who they have always been?
Tickets for each show are priced from £16. To book visit psfest.co.uk
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