It is a truth universally acknowledged that every murder needs a mystery — and when tragedy befalls Pemberley on a stormy night, intrigue is most certainly on the Darcys’ dance card.
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre welcomes the UK tour of Death Comes to Pemberley from 12 to 16 August, blending Jane Austen’s genteel Regency world with P. D. James’s whodunnit intrigue. Adapted for the stage by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, the production is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle.
Set six years after Pride and Prejudice, the story finds Elizabeth and Mr Darcy’s peaceful life at Pemberley upended when Lydia Wickham bursts in with news of a murder in the nearby woods. Suspicion quickly falls on her husband, George Wickham, and the ensuing investigation threatens to expose long-buried tensions.
The cast is led by EastEnders actor James Bye as Darcy, with Jamie-Rose Duke as a spirited Elizabeth. Sam Woodhams gives a compelling turn as the roguish Wickham, while Sarah Berger’s Lady Catherine de Bourgh delights with cutting wit.
The staging and set design are beautiful, evoking the grandeur of Pemberley, and the plot shifts between whodunnit and Regency period drama. At times the pace lingers and the best moments come when the personal stakes for the characters crash into the investigation. The twist in the final act keeps you guessing until the very end, ensuring the mystery is as satisfying as the period charm.
Highlights include Elizabeth’s tense visit to a wounded Wickham and the comic relief provided by Todd Boyce as the blustering magistrate Sir Selwyn Hardcastle. The conclusion wraps up the mysteries neatly — perhaps a little too neatly — but for Austen devotees, the chance to revisit beloved characters in a fresh, high-stakes scenario is irresistible.
An enjoyable watch for fans of costume drama with a dash of danger. Tickets from £29 via the Yvonne Arnaud box office.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.