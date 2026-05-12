A 16-year-old boy from Hampshire has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple following a fatal house fire in Alton.
Stan Rickman, aged 91, and his 88-year-old wife, Roma, were found dead at their Heron Close home during the early hours of April 14 last year.
A boy was charged last month, with the suspect - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appearing before Portsmouth Youth Court on May 12 on two counts of unlawful act manslaughter and a further count of arson.
The boy, who only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the hearing, was given conditional bail, with a date being set for an interim hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.