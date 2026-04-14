A furniture maker who teaches in Farnham has appeared on national television in a BBC follow-up series charting her business’s growth.
Hayley Poulter featured in an episode of I Made It at Market alongside restoration expert Dominic Chinea, who also presents The Repair Shop.
The programme revisits makers who have built successful businesses after first appearing on a previous show, Make It at Market, where Ms Poulter featured in November 2023.
Since then, Ms Poulter and her husband Martin have expanded their company from a small upholstery workshop in Fleet into a bespoke, design-led furniture studio working with brands, interior designers and commercial clients.
Alongside running the business, Ms Poulter teaches upholstery workshops at Farnham Maltings, helping to pass on traditional craft skills locally and encourage people into creative careers.
Ms Poulter said: “Welcoming Dominic into our Fleet workshop and local forge was an amazing experience. Being able to show how we design, build and handcraft everything locally - from metalwork to upholstery - really highlights the level of care that goes into every Fox & Furb piece.
“We can’t wait to see him again at Goodwood Revival this year in the Revive & Thrive area to show him the traditional reupholstery side of our work too, and maybe get him to have a go at some of that as well.”
Filming saw Mr Chinea spend the day at the workshop, getting hands-on with the process and trying his hand at cutting upholstery fabric, as well as visiting the forge to see how the frames are made.
Ms Poulter said: “I’ve seen first-hand how important it is to keep traditional craft skills alive locally — and I have really enjoyed introducing that through our workshops there.”
The workshops have proved popular, with a session in January selling out, and two more planned this summer. A footstool-making class will take place on Friday, June 26, followed by a dining chair reupholstery course across Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25.
Ms Poulter said: “Having Dom support our journey has been incredibly special — he’s a real advocate for heritage craft, which sits at the heart of how we approach our work.”
“We have so much fun when we’re creating together — and that energy carries through into every piece we make.”
Mr and Ms Poulter said that working together as a husband and wife team allows them to share ideas and push each other creatively, often achieving results beyond their initial expectations.
They said: “Somewhere between concept and creation is where the magic happens.”
A key part of their work includes collaborating with a local blacksmith at Dogmersfield Forge, where their distinctive hand-forged steel frames are created.
The business is also preparing to showcase a new collection at Clerkenwell Design Week in London this May, marking another step in its growth from a small workshop to a recognised design-led brand.
Fox & Furb’s episode of I Made It at Market aired on BBC One on Monday, April 13 and is now available on BBC iPlayer.
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