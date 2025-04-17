Cowdray’s much-loved Maize Maze is back this August – and this year, it’s going Wild West. Set against views of the Lawns Polo fields and historic Cowdray Ruins, the maze features stamp trails, a flower-picking patch, and panoramic views from the bridge.
New for 2025 are Friday night Sip and Snip evenings with drinks, flowers and acoustic music, and a Harvest Hoe Down on August 9 – complete with live country music, dancing and themed food.
Pick wildflowers at Cowdray this summer (Photo supplied)
Film fans can enjoy movie nights from 22–24 August, including Rocketman, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and Barbie, plus free kids’ screenings during the day.